The body of a drowning victim was recovered from Luksuhin River in Barangay Malainen Luma, Naic, Cavite, on 27 September, eight days after the incident was reported.
The Cavite Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said technical divers from the Naval Special Operations Group and the Philippine Coast Guard Special Operations Force found the body inside an underwater hole about one foot deep.
The recovery operation was led by Coast Guard Sub-Station Naic with support from the Cavite PDRRMO, Philippine Coast Guard search and rescue personnel, Philippine Navy NAVSOG, Philippine Army 2nd Civil-Military Operations Battalion, Cavite Provincial Mobile Force Company, Cavite Maritime Police, Naic MDRRMO, Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, Bureau of Fire Protection Maragondon, Philippine Red Cross and Philippine National Police.
The remains were turned over to the Naic MDRRMO and the victim’s family.
The Cavite PDRRMO expressed condolences to the family and commended responders and volunteers involved in the operation.
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