Amy was initially searching for understated diamond pieces she could comfortably wear on ordinary days. Jewelry, she admitted, has never been among her biggest indulgences, with many of the pieces she owns coming from her husband as gifts.

As she checked out several natural diamond selections, Amy also spoke about being a practical buyer. For her, asking about prices or possible discounts is simply part of making sure a purchase is worthwhile.

“You just want the worth of your money,” she said.

Her reaction upon seeing some of the pieces at Maddox Jewelry was noticeably enthusiastic.

“Oh, it’s true!” Amy remarked before adding, “It makes you happy just by looking at it.”

But the sparkle of diamonds soon gave way to a story far more revealing.

Amy recalled that she was only three years old when she first experienced earning money. Her mother would take her to what was then known as Dewey Boulevard, now Roxas Boulevard, and give her a box of chewing gum to sell.

“I was only 3 years old then,” she remembered.

Some passersby apparently found the little girl so endearing that they would hand her money without even taking the gum.

Asked about her family’s circumstances at the time, Amy did not romanticize the past.

“No. It’s hard. Super,” she said.

Her father earned a living as a taxi driver, while her mother found ways to augment the family’s income through buy-and-sell. Their home was near a river and lacked conveniences that many families would consider basic today.

Education later brought another major adjustment. At six, Amy stayed with an aunt who was a teacher because her parents did not have enough resources to support her schooling.

Living there meant learning discipline at an unusually young age.

Her mornings could begin as early as four or five. Household chores came first—cleaning the house and canal and helping prepare food—before she could get herself ready for school. Even the clothes she had just worn had to be washed promptly.

Those routines may have been demanding for a child, but Amy believes they helped form habits that stayed with her well into adulthood. Cleanliness, order and discipline became second nature, including on the set.

“I don’t want it to be messy,” she shared.

Years later, the little girl selling chewing gum would emerge as one of the country’s respected dramatic actresses.

Among the defining projects of her career was Marilou Diaz-Abaya’s “Brutal,” where Amy portrayed Monica. Rather than claiming the performance entirely as her own triumph, however, she credited the opportunity, the material and the filmmaker who guided her.

“I was lucky to get the role of Monica in ‘Brutal,’” Amy said.

She even pointed out that formidable performers such as Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos could have done something remarkable with the same role and material—a reflection of the humility that has remained with her despite decades of recognition.

Amy’s story offers a striking contrast: before there were movie sets, awards and the privileges that came with a successful career, there was a young girl learning how to work, endure and contribute to her family.

The diamonds she was looking at during her visit may have provided the sparkle, but her conversation with Charo Cordial revealed something more enduring—the discipline and resilience forged during years when life’s comforts were still far beyond her reach.

From selling chewing gum at three to building a distinguished acting career, Amy Austria’s journey is a reminder that the most meaningful measure of success is sometimes found in remembering exactly where the journey began.