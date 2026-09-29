Baste, meanwhile, testified that the city had 19 GenCorp contracts, with four awarded through competitive bidding and 15 through small-value procurement.

“I cannot explain why that reflected on the PhilGEPS data but that is our records, So the subpoena requested the transactions of GenCorp with the city. We provide what we had on record,” said Duterte.

The Davao mayor, however, also confirmed that he was never a member of Davao City’s bids and awards committee (BAC) and did not participate in its deliberations.

As head of the procuring entity, he said he could not interfere in BAC deliberations. He also said he delegated his signing authority to the assistant city administrator because of his workload as mayor.

“I have a lot of work as a mayor of that particular LGU which is Davao City,” Baste said. “It will take too much of my time if I don't delegate this particular job to the assistant city administrator.”

‘It’s privacy’

Asked why he did not know about his sister’s business interests despite being her brother, Baste replied: “It’s privacy.”

He also said he had no personal knowledge of disclosures Sara made before the Senate concerning her business interests.

Gular then asked whether Sara had ever intervened in Davao City procurement after becoming vice president. Baste said no.

He also denied receiving any call, message or text from Sara asking him to give GenCorp special treatment. The younger Duterte likewise said no Davao City official or BAC member had told him that Sara had sought favor or accommodation for GenCorp.

Baste was declared a hostile witness earlier Tuesday after prosecutor Theodore Te confronted him with a Facebook statement criticizing the impeachment proceedings, allowing the prosecution to ask him leading questions.

Sara declared GenCorp as a business interest in her 2024 and 2025 SALNs. An SEC official previously testified that her name did not appear as an incorporator, director or stockholder in GenCorp’s corporate records.

The GenCorp transactions are being examined in connection with the prosecution’s allegations concerning Sara Duterte’s declared business interests and financial disclosures.