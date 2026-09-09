The Commission on Elections will conduct the final testing and sealing of vote-counting machines this weekend ahead of the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
Comelec Chair George Garcia said all machines assigned to the region’s 5,212 polling precincts would be tested on Saturday, 12 September.
The elections will be held on Monday, 14 September.
“Susubukan po natin ‘yung lahat ng makina kung gumagana, bumibilang ba ng tama,” Garcia said in a radio interview.
The tests will determine whether the machines are functioning properly and counting votes accurately.
Garcia said the process would also identify machines that require repairs or replacement and check for unauthorized programs or instructions.
“Mas mahirap po kasi kung ang makina ay doon mo pa lang susubukan sa mismong araw ng eleksyon,” he said.
Representatives of political parties and candidates, poll watchers, citizens’ arms and civil society organizations will witness the testing.
Comelec decided to proceed with the tests after completing the distribution of vote-counting machines, ballots and other election materials on 8 September.