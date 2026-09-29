The increase takes effect 15 days after publication of the wage order issued by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board VII.

Covered workers include general house helpers, nannies, cooks, gardeners, laundry workers and others who regularly perform domestic work in a household.

The order does not cover service providers, family drivers or workers who perform household tasks only occasionally or sporadically.

The NWPC also recently approved a separate wage order granting a ₱42 daily increase to minimum wage earners in Central Visayas, Negros Oriental and Siquijor, also effective 14 October.