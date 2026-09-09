“Overall we have deployed 11,900 soldiers and CAA (Cafgu Active Auxiliary) members from the 1st, 6th and 11th Infantry Divisions as of Sept. 6, 2026,” Dema-ala said during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Armored and field artillery units were also deployed to provide mobility and fire support, he added.

The 10th Infantry Division sent personnel from the 67th Infantry Battalion and the 102nd Division Reconnaissance Company to augment election security operations.

The 1st Infantry Division deployed two provisional battalions on 31 August to reinforce security preparations in Lanao del Sur.

Meanwhile, the 6th Infantry Division completed pre-deployment orientation training for quick reaction force personnel at Camp Siongco.

“Ang nasabing deployment ay bukod pa sa walong Infantry Battalions na naideploy na upang magsagawa ng election security operations sa rehiyon,” Dema-ala said.

He assured the public that Army personnel would remain professional, impartial and nonpartisan during the elections.

“Ang inyong Hukbong Katihan ay kaisa ng buong Sandatahang Lakas ng Pilipinas at ng buong pamahalaan upang masiguro na ang mga mamamayan ng BARMM ay makahalal ng kanilang susunod na mga pinuno nang walang anumang pangamba sa kanilang buhay at seguridad,” Dema-ala said.