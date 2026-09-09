Behind Awra Briguela’s public persona is a daughter facing one of her family’s most difficult chapters.
In a candid conversation with veteran broadcaster Karen Davila, Awra opened up about her mother Marivic’s cancer diagnosis and how the family crisis dramatically changed the way she looks at life, responsibility and her future.
For Awra, learning about her mother’s condition became a turning point. The news made her realize that her fight was no longer simply about pursuing personal ambitions or overcoming her own struggles. Her family had become an even greater reason to keep moving forward.
“Nung narinig ko po ‘yung balita about my mother, dun po ako nagising na parang my family needs me, my mother needs me,” Awra shared.
The difficult situation also gave the actress and content creator a clearer sense of purpose. Knowing that her mother and siblings are counting on her has strengthened her determination to work and face whatever challenges may come.
“And siguro isa rin ito sa purpose ko in life. Kailangan kong lumaban, hindi lang para sa sarili ko pero para rin sa mama ko, para sa pamilya ko, at sa mga kapatid ko na siyempre nakaasa sa akin,” she said.
Awra’s words reveal a more personal side of the entertainer, with family now at the center of the motivation behind her decisions.
Rather than allowing the painful news to leave her without direction, she is drawing strength from the people closest to her. Her mother’s health battle has become a reminder of the responsibilities she carries as a daughter and sibling—and of why she wants to continue building a better future.
The experience has also given new meaning to the idea of “fighting” for Awra. It is no longer only about herself or her career, but about being present for a mother going through a serious illness and helping provide stability for the rest of the family.
Amid an uncertain and emotional season, Awra is choosing to move forward with a clearer reason to persevere: for her mother, her siblings and the family that needs her.