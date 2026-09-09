Behind Awra Briguela’s public persona is a daughter facing one of her family’s most difficult chapters.

In a candid conversation with veteran broadcaster Karen Davila, Awra opened up about her mother Marivic’s cancer diagnosis and how the family crisis dramatically changed the way she looks at life, responsibility and her future.

For Awra, learning about her mother’s condition became a turning point. The news made her realize that her fight was no longer simply about pursuing personal ambitions or overcoming her own struggles. Her family had become an even greater reason to keep moving forward.

“Nung narinig ko po ‘yung balita about my mother, dun po ako nagising na parang my family needs me, my mother needs me,” Awra shared.

The difficult situation also gave the actress and content creator a clearer sense of purpose. Knowing that her mother and siblings are counting on her has strengthened her determination to work and face whatever challenges may come.