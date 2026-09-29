Zamora conducted the direct examination Monday of Police Maj. Joericson Sangalang of the Philippine National Police Firearms and Explosives Office.

Sangalang testified that Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases “Mans” Carpio, have a combined 51 registered firearms with an estimated current market value of about ₱7.22 million. Duterte has 22 registered firearms, while Carpio has 29.

The testimony was presented under Article II of the impeachment case, which involves allegations of unexplained wealth. Several senator-judges questioned the relevance of the firearms to the charge, while prosecutors argued that the issue involved whether the assets were properly declared.

Following the hearing, Zamora became the target of online comments criticizing her voice and manner of questioning, including remarks she described as misogynistic.

“It’s so unfortunate that a lot of Filipinos still think that way. We still make misogynistic remarks specially directed towards women, girls who are apparently smart and can speak,” Zamora said.

“Perhaps they can’t handle sass, they can’t handle style,” she added.

Zamora said she had grown accustomed to such criticism and maintained that she was simply performing her role as a lawyer in the impeachment proceedings.

She also called for a higher level of public discourse surrounding the trial.

“Let us raise the level of discourse here, especially here in the impeachment proceedings because the people need to understand what is happening in the impeachment,” she said.

House trial spokesperson Robert Ace Barbers defended Zamora, saying criticism of the prosecution should focus on the substance of the proceedings rather than personal attacks.

“Well since day one, they only state ad hominems. They do not talk about the substance that is being discussed in the impeachment court,” Barbers said.