Comedienne Awra Briguela openly talked about her gender transition during her interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on 7 August.

She revealed that her journey started when she consulted an endocrinologist and initially took hormones as a first step toward her transition into a transgender woman.

“This year nag-start po akong mag-consult sa endocrinologist, sa tamang pag-inom po ng hormones po and kasama din po 'yung physical transformation ko po. Hindi lang po sa pag-transition ko into transgender woman po,” she revealed.

Her initial move to look more feminine was to undergo rhinoplasty, insisting that the surgical procedure was not to address a physical insecurity.

She believes the procedure was meant to alter her overall facial features. This, she said, was the reason why it took her a long time to decide.

“Kaya matagal ko rin po siyang pinag-isipan at pinag-desisyunan po na 'yung magiging first surgery ko po ever is 'yung ilong ko,” she said, admitting she was amazed by how it turned out.

“Super amazed po ako kasi hindi po ako namaga or wala po akong — first week pa lang po nakita ko na po agad na medyo okay-okay na po siya,” she recalled.

Briguela revealed that Spanish model Cindy Kimberly inspired her to undergo rhinoplasty.

And when the procedure was finally completed, netizens began comparing her to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and content creator Kendra Kramer. That boosted her confidence even more, as she felt she had made the right decision.

Briguela told Abunda that netizens' opinions do not matter to her. It's the people in her inner circle whom she values more.