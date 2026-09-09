Her departure marks the beginning of a journey that goes beyond competing for an international title. Wearing the Philippine sash gives Elmission the opportunity to showcase the strength and character of the modern Filipina before a global audience.

Fitness-centered pageantry puts a distinct emphasis on physical discipline, healthy living and stage presence. For Elmission, the competition provides another platform to demonstrate that beauty can be complemented by dedication, wellness and the commitment required to prepare for an international event.

The opportunity also adds a significant chapter to her pageant journey. From becoming a Miss Pearl of the Orient Philippines finalist, she now carries the responsibility of representing the country and making her presence felt among delegates from different parts of the world.

As she begins her international campaign, Elmission carries more than her luggage and competition wardrobe. She brings the Philippine flag, the support of the local pageant community and the ambition to make her country proud.

The international stage is waiting, and Ann Stephanie Elmission is ready to show what a Filipina fitness queen can bring to the competition.

Laban, Stephanie!