Juan failed to return home amid heavy rains affecting the province.

Family members, barangay officials and local volunteers initially searched nearby areas, but efforts yielded no results.

Search and rescue teams later expanded operations, with personnel from nearby Bagulin, La Union, and the La Union Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office joining efforts along the river within their area of responsibility.

On the afternoon of 7 September, responders found Juan’s body inside a “liyang,” a local term for an underground cave, beneath the Managongkong river line in the Sagilic area of Kaluwaga, Barangay Gaswiling, Kapangan.

His remains were brought back to his residence in Barangay Sagubo.

Juan’s family and the Kapangan local government thanked search personnel and community volunteers who participated in the operation.