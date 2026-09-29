“The purpose of the subpoena is if you have to be compelled to attend, but me, I am willing and ready so even if they don’t issue a subpoena I’m ready to be presented,” Trillanes told reporters at the Senate.

His appearance coincided with the scheduled testimony of Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, who was subpoenaed in connection with the Vice President’s declared business interests and contracts awarded by the Davao City government. Duterte had asked for additional time to prepare documents and said he would appear on 29 and 30 September.

Trillanes said their simultaneous presence at the Senate was a coincidence.

“In case he didn’t appear, I would be the witness presented. That’s all there is to it, it’s just a coincidence,” he said.

Trillanes earlier presented allegations before the House Committee on Justice involving bank accounts and transactions he linked to Sara Duterte, her husband Manases Carpio and other members of the Duterte family.

House prosecutors have said they intend to use financial records, bank documents and testimony from several witnesses to support Article II. The Vice President’s camp has disputed the allegations and challenged parts of the prosecution’s evidence.