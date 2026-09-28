BAGUIO CITY— The Social Security System (SSS) Luzon North 1 Division currently covers a total of 116,883 pensioners across its nine branches.
According to Christian Andrew Rillorta, Regional Communications Officer for SSS Luzon North 1 Division, the total figure reflects three categories of pensioners. Retirement pensioners account for the largest group at 93,091. Death benefit pensioners, consisting of legal spouses receiving pensions following a member's passing, total 19,091. Disability pensioners comprise 4,096 of the total count.
Data indicates that the Baguio City branch accounts for the highest number of pensioners at 24,839, followed by La Union with 23,630. Laoag covers 17,903 pensioners, Vigan has 11,483, Agoo accounts for 9,379, and Bontoc records 8,240. The remaining branches include Candon with 7,685, Bangued with 7,672, and La Trinidad with 6,052.
The SSS stated that it continues to enhance benefits while maintaining the security of member premiums. Implementation of the first multi-year Pension Reform Program began last year.
Under the reform, regular and disability pensions increased by 10 percent, while death and survivor pensions rose by five percent. The second pension adjustment took effect between June and August 2026, with the final phase scheduled for September 2027.
There are currently no new directives regarding an increase in SSS contribution rates. Meanwhile, the agency continues its campaign to inform the public about the benefits of SSS membership, particularly targeting self-employed individuals and Overseas Filipino Workers.
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