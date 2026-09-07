His disappearance was reported to the Kapangan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office around noon on 5 September. Initial search efforts by barangay officials and local volunteers yielded no results by that evening.

The municipal disaster office then activated its search and rescue team and coordinated with Barangay Sagubo officials, police and the Bureau of Fire Protection to conduct operational briefings and organize continuing field operations.

Authorities appealed to the public for any information on Juan’s whereabouts.

Those with relevant information may contact the Kapangan MDRRMO at 0919-533-6001, Kapangan police at 0998-598-7789, the Bureau of Fire Protection at 0950-143-1993 or the Rural Health Unit at 0907-210-0468.

“If anyone saw him, please message or advise him to come home because his family is worried,” authorities said in an appeal translated from the local language.

Search operations and monitoring remain ongoing.