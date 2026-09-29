NAGA CITY – Police found four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along with a shotgun and seven pieces of M16 steel magazines at an intelligence-driven operation in Caramoan town in Camarines Sur province.
The Camarines Sur police said in a report that the arms cache that was discovered in Barangay Bacgong at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, 28 September, yielded three pieces of IED that was locally called “bigas-bigas,” one anti-personnel IED, seven M16 steel magazines, and a shotgun with a defaced serial number.
The Camarines Sur police said in their statement that the discovery of the arms cache is a result of the coordination between security forces in the neutralization of possible threats to peace, security, and safety of communities.
It added that the found materials will be taken to the headquarters of Camarines Sur 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company for documentation, inventory, and proper disposition.
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