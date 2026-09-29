NAGA CITY – Police found four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along with a shotgun and seven pieces of M16 steel magazines at an intelligence-driven operation in Caramoan town in Camarines Sur province.

The Camarines Sur police said in a report that the arms cache that was discovered in Barangay Bacgong at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, 28 September, yielded three pieces of IED that was locally called “bigas-bigas,” one anti-personnel IED, seven M16 steel magazines, and a shotgun with a defaced serial number.