LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — A 58-year-old man drowned after he was swept away by strong currents in a creek in Sitio Duheb, Barangay Bahong, La Trinidad, Benguet, on Monday, 17 August 2026.
A concerned citizen discovered the victim’s body along the waterway at around 12:30 p.m. and immediately alerted authorities.
Personnel from the La Trinidad Municipal Police Station, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, along with civilian volunteers and barangay officials, responded to the area and retrieved the body.
Following the recovery operation, the victim’s remains were turned over to his family and the appropriate authorities for proper disposition.