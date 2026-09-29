PPPI Chair Winston Castelo said the program seeks to lower medicine costs, expand access to primary healthcare and create livelihood opportunities through a social franchise model.

Operating under the slogan “Kabuhayan at Kalusugan,” the program will allow small and medium enterprises and local entrepreneurs, aside from government entities, to franchise Pambansang Botika branches.

PPPI President and CEO Maria Blanca Kim Lokin said the initiative builds on the previous Botika ng Bayan program while aiming for a more sustainable model.

“Noon more than 2,000 ang Botika ng Bayan. Our vision is to double that number,” Lokin said.

She said the program will use bulk procurement, public-private partnerships and franchising to make generic medicines, vaccines and primary care services more accessible to communities.

The SSS Diliman outlet was established through a partnership between PPPI and the pension fund.

Lokin said the branch is designed as a “one-stop shop,” allowing SSS members and pensioners to complete social security transactions and purchase maintenance medicines in one location.

The facility is also linked with PhilHealth’s Yaman ng Kalusugan Program, or YAKAP, through an accredited primary care provider operating at the site.

Under the setup, eligible SSS members, pensioners and walk-in clients may undergo consultations and diagnostic screenings and obtain prescribed medicines covered by the PhilHealth GAMOT package.

Castelo said the government plans to expand the co-location model and incorporate additional PhilHealth drug benefit packages in future branches.

The opening coincided with SSS Anniversary Month and Generics Month.

Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Lorenzo “Larry” Gadon also attended the launch.