Gracioso recalled one instance when Velasco allegedly ordered two large suitcases of cash collected by Marikina 2nd District Rep. Miro Quimbo and lawyer Honey Sipin brought from 142 Sampaguita St. in Valle Verde 2.

“Hindi bababa sa 100M yung kabuuang laman ng maleta,” Gracioso said.

He also claimed that he once opened a package at the Valle Verde residence to count the money before turning it over to two people he identified as Velasco’s personal assistants.

Gracioso said cash deliveries increased after Velasco became Speaker.

“Noong naging Speaker na si Boss Allan noong October 2020 ay lalong dumalas at dumami ang mga delivery ng pera sa bahay ni Boss Allan at Ma'am Wen sa Valle Verde 2 galing sa iba't ibang personalidad tulad nila Cong. Zaldy Co, Sir Miro Quimbo, Atty. Honey Sipin, Discaya at Sarah Discaya at iba pang DPWH contractor,” he said.

Gracioso specifically alleged that he picked up money from Quimbo at a Starbucks branch in Katipunan, Quezon City, upon Velasco’s instructions. He claimed then-DPWH Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral was with Quimbo during one such pickup.

“Sa isang pagkakataon rin, nakita ko si Usec. Maria Catalina Cabral sa Starbucks Petron Katipunan nung utusan ako ni Boss Allan na magpick up ng pera galing kay Sir Miro, na dinala ko naman sa No. 142 Sampaguita St. Valle Verde 2,” Gracioso said.

He further claimed that he heard Quimbo identify contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya as among the sources of money being delivered.

Quimbo currently represents Marikina’s second district and chairs the House Committee on Ways and Means, according to House records.

The National Bureau of Investigation is evaluating Gracioso’s allegations and has said it will invite the personalities named in his affidavit. NBI Director Melvin Matibag stressed that photographs and other evidence submitted by Gracioso must still undergo authentication and verification.

The Philippine National Police has confirmed that Gracioso had served as security personnel or staff of Velasco. He was dismissed from the police service in 2022 following a criminal complaint.

Velasco’s camp has denied the allegations, calling them baseless and fabricated.

The allegations against Velasco, Quimbo and the other personalities named in the affidavit have not been established as fact.