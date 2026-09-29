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OLONGAPO CITY, Zambales — Stakeholders from the coconut and carabao industries in Central Luzon took part in the Consultation on the Draft Climate-Resilient Agro-Industry-Oriented Value Chain Analysis (I-VCA) in this city from 16 to 17 September 2026.
The activity brought together key players across both value chains to validate and refine findings from the study led by the Department of Agriculture–Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP) Central Luzon I-PLAN Component and provide a holistic, up-to-date picture of the industries.
Stakeholders provided inputs and recommendations that were consolidated and incorporated into the final value chain maps, geographical flow maps, competitiveness vision, priority constraints, opportunities, and intervention strategies.
The collaborative process aims to provide a stronger basis for climate-resilient interventions that can support competitive enterprises, sustainable growth, and improved livelihoods across Central Luzon’s coconut and carabao industries.
The coconut and carabao industries in Central Luzon are key agricultural sectors currently undergoing updated value chain analyses by the DA-PRDP Central Luzon to boost regional resilience and competitiveness.
For the coconut industry, the production hub is heavily concentrated in the province of Aurora, which accounts for roughly 93 percent of the region’s total coconut production volume and harvested area. Aside from traditional copra and nuts, Aurora is a major producer of coco coir and coco geonets used for environmental protection and slope stabilization.
Some of the challenges include low productivity, reliance on traditional farming methods, vulnerability to world market price fluctuations, aging trees, and cocolisap infestations.
The government has implemented interventions, including the Philippine Coconut Authority’s (PCA) rollout of the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP) information caravans to educate farmers and upgrade farming practices.
For the carabao industry, Central Luzon recognizes the carabao as the eighth priority agricultural commodity, serving as a vital source of meat and dairy. In recent tracking, the region achieved 249 percent sufficiency in carabao meat and produced 57 percent of the country’s total carabao milk output.
The Philippine Carabao Center (PCC), with regional hubs linked to institutions such as Central Luzon State University, drives genetic improvement through artificial insemination and bull entrustment programs.
The industry continues to face gaps in feed supply, limited milk processing and post-harvest cold-chain facilities, and localized market access.