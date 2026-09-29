OLONGAPO CITY, Zambales — Stakeholders from the coconut and carabao industries in Central Luzon took part in the Consultation on the Draft Climate-Resilient Agro-Industry-Oriented Value Chain Analysis (I-VCA) in this city from 16 to 17 September 2026.

The activity brought together key players across both value chains to validate and refine findings from the study led by the Department of Agriculture–Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP) Central Luzon I-PLAN Component and provide a holistic, up-to-date picture of the industries.

Stakeholders provided inputs and recommendations that were consolidated and incorporated into the final value chain maps, geographical flow maps, competitiveness vision, priority constraints, opportunities, and intervention strategies.