Gawad Amerika President and Chairman Charles Simbulan will lead the milestone gathering, which is scheduled for November 21, 2026, at Leows Hotel.

Through the years, the organization has recognized personalities whose careers and contributions have made an impact in the Philippines and among Filipino communities abroad.

Its roster of previous honorees cuts across politics, government, media and entertainment. Among the personalities who have received recognition are the late former Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr., Senator Lito Lapid, former Manila Mayor Lito Atienza, Public Attorney’s Office Chief Persida Acosta, former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, actor and former congressman Alfred Vargas, Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando, Senator Raffy Tulfo, the late German Moreno, Boy Abunda and Emma Cordero.

Two personalities will receive major distinctions as Gawad Amerika brings down the curtain on its annual awards tradition.

Former Presidential Adviser Ronald Llamas has been named recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for Political Leadership and Public Affairs, recognizing his years of involvement in politics and public affairs.

Undersecretary Claire Castro, meanwhile, will be presented with the Global Excellence in Government Communication Award for her work in government communications and the dissemination of information to the public.

While the November ceremony represents the 25th awards presentation, Gawad Amerika is planning one more gathering before formally concluding its run.

A Thanksgiving Get-Together Party and Recognition is scheduled to take place in Manila in December 2026, where the organization will recognize its Top 20 Movers and Shakers of Philippine Politics and the Entertainment Industry.

The year-end gathering is envisioned as the final salute to the individuals and institutions that have become part of Gawad Amerika’s history.

From honoring veteran public servants to celebrating influential names in show business and other industries, Gawad Amerika has spent 25 years building a roster of Filipino achievers across generations.

Now, rather than simply ending an awards tradition, “The Final Chapter” is poised to turn its farewell into a celebration—looking back at 25 years of recognition before Gawad Amerika takes its final bow.