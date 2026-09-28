Rather than immediately announcing their engagement, Yulo and San Jose decided to enjoy the moment away from the spotlight and keep the celebration between themselves.

“Our little secret since December 18 2025,” San Jose wrote as she looked back on their journey together.

Their love story, she recalled, began with a simple message: “Hi, I’m a fan po.” What followed was a relationship shaped by travel, competitions, demanding training schedules and the pursuit of Yulo’s dreams as an athlete.

San Jose reflected on being beside Yulo through some of the biggest moments of his career, while also acknowledging the challenges they faced together along the way.

“We grew up together. We learned together. We fought for each other, protected each other, supported each other, and built a life of our own,” she shared.

Faith has also played an important part in their relationship. San Jose expressed gratitude for the difficult chapters they endured, saying those experiences ultimately helped bring them to where they are today.

The announcement became even more emotional as she addressed Yulo directly and made clear what accepting his proposal meant to her.

“Mahal ko, I would choose you in every lifetime. And now, we get to choose each other for the rest of this one,” she wrote.

She ended her message simply with, “I love you. Forever.”

After months of quietly enjoying their engagement, Yulo and San Jose are now allowing their supporters to share in a milestone they had treasured privately since December—marking the beginning of their journey toward marriage.