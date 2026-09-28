Fresh from a successful campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Yulo returned home to a celebration made even more meaningful by the people he considers his “chosen family.”

Carlos shared a glimpse of the homecoming surprise prepared for him and his younger brother, Karl Eldrew Yulo, by the family of his girlfriend, Chloe San Jose.

After the pressure and challenges surrounding their Asian Games journey, the two brothers were welcomed home with a celebration of their achievements and a reminder of the support waiting for them beyond the competition floor.

“After everything we went through before and during the Asian Games, we came home to this surprise from our people, my chosen family,” Carlos wrote.

The two-time Olympic champion reserved a special message for Chloe, thanking his girlfriend for welcoming not only him but also Eldrew into her family.

“Thank you mahal ko, Chloe, sa pag share mo ng pamilya mo sa amin ni Karl, for loving us, looking after us, and making us feel that we are never alone,” he said.

His words offered a personal glimpse into the relationship he has built with Chloe and her loved ones, whom he credited for providing care and companionship to the brothers.

The touching homecoming came after another successful international outing for the Yulo family.

Carlos captured two gold medals at the Asian Games, adding another major achievement to his decorated gymnastics career. Eldrew, meanwhile, made his own mark by taking home a bronze medal in artistic gymnastics.

Beyond their medals, Carlos’ message showed that their return home carried a different kind of reward—the warmth of being welcomed and celebrated by people who have become an important part of their lives.

For Carlos, the surprise was more than a celebration of sporting success. It was also an opportunity to publicly thank Chloe and her family for making him and Eldrew feel that, through triumphs and challenges alike, they have people standing beside them.