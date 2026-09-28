Bela Padilla has confirmed that her relationship with tech CEO Martin Tan has come to an end, sharing the personal news as part of a “quick life update” on Instagram.

The actress revealed that after several months together, she and Martin have decided to continue their lives separately. Rather than dwelling on what went wrong, Bela spoke about the breakup with gratitude and respect for the relationship they shared.

“I’m deciding for both of us to move forward separately to save whatever we can of ourselves and how we see each other,” Bela shared.

For the actress, walking away from a relationship can sometimes be an act of love, particularly when doing so preserves the good memories and respect two people have for each other.

“I think sometimes, loving someone also means knowing when to let go, before you lose the good things you saw in each other,” she explained.

Despite their separation, Bela had nothing but warm words for Martin, describing him as one of the most memorable people she has met.

“Martin is one of the most fun, smartest, and definitely most charming people I’ve ever met,” she said.

Bela also made it clear that she remains thankful for their time together and harbors no ill feelings toward her former partner.

“I will always be grateful for what we shared, and I genuinely wish him nothing but the best,” she added.

Her announcement offered a reflective perspective on ending a relationship—not necessarily with bitterness or regret, but with an acceptance that sometimes two people are better off taking different paths.

For Bela, the breakup marks another transition in her personal life as she chooses to move forward while holding on to the positive memories of what she and Martin once shared.