Singer Kris Lawrence and actress Katrina Halili are entering a new chapter together, rekindling a relationship that has gone through its share of twists and turns over the years.

Kris confirmed their renewed romance through a heartfelt Facebook post, expressing happiness over where their relationship stands today while making it clear that they are not rushing things.

“New chapter,” Kris wrote.

“I told you I gotchu, and I meant that. No need to rush anything… One Step at a Time, enjoying where this takes us,” he continued.

For Kris, their reunion appears to be less about making grand promises and more about appreciating the present and allowing their relationship to develop naturally.

“All I know is I’m happy… KAMI NA bahala where this new chapter takes us,” he added.

Kris and Katrina share a daughter, Katrence, who was born in 2007. The two previously had an on-and-off relationship before eventually going their separate ways.

Through the years, however, their connection remained through their shared role as parents. Now, their story has taken another turn as they give their romantic relationship another opportunity.

After everything they have experienced together and apart, Kris’ message suggests that the pair are approaching their reunion at their own pace—one step at a time.

For now, the singer appears content to enjoy the happiness of being back together with Katrina and to discover where this new chapter will lead them.