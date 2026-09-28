Newly Conferred Career Scientists

Focusing on health, food, and nutrition sciences, two experts, Dr. Mildred O. Guirindola and Idelia G. Glorioso, from the DOST-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) were honored as Career Scientist I.

Dr. Guirindola led the National Nutrition Survey (NNS) and other food system projects, while Glorioso focused on technology-driven nutrition education, such as the Nutrition Educator’s Kit (NEK), to help guide national health policies, interventions, and legislative efforts for public nutrition.

For social sciences, Dr. Eric P. Palacpac was conferred for his efforts to champion effective technology adoption among livestock farmers through extension services and digital tools.

National Museum of the Philippines’ Dr. Danilo N. Tandang is conferred for biological sciences for discovering and describing 40 new flowering plant species across the Philippines, further enriching the national herbarium.

DA-PhilRice’s Imeldalyn G. Pacada, on the other hand, patented an AI-based breeding tool to develop pest- and disease-resistant rice varieties and other methods to protect national rice security.

Supporting sustainable microenterprises and agricultural pest management, Dr. Irene M. Adion of DA Regional Field Office III established incubation centers and tissue culture labs to improve propagation of crops such as sweet potatoes and mushrooms.

Expanding plant conservation, Maria Lea H. Villavicencio of the University of the Philippines Los Baños - Institute of Plant Breeding, curated plant genetic resources through community genebanks specifically for taro and other medicinal plants.

In addition, Dr. Mary-nia M. Santos of DA-NFRDI was also conferred under the Scientific Career System for Agricultural Sciences apart from Dr. Pacada and Dr. Villavicencio.

This year’s conferment marked a key milestone for the Scientific Career System (SCS), welcoming researchers from the DOST-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) into its ranks for the first time. Three PHIVOLCS experts were conferred as Career Scientist I under the fields of Engineering & Technology and Mathematical & Physical Sciences: