The Scientific Career System (SCS), in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology - National Academy of Science and Technology (DOST-NAST PHL) and the Civil Service Commission (CSC), officially conferred the title of Career Scientist on 11 government researchers and recognized two upgraded scientists during an oath-taking ceremony on September 21 at the Admiral Hotel.
"Today, we celebrate the years of dedication, perseverance, curiosity, and hard work that brought our scientists to this important milestone,” said Ms. Luningning E. Samarita-Domingo, director of the National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines (NAST PHL) and Executive Secretary of the Scientific Career Council (SCC), in her welcome message.
Newly Conferred Career Scientists
Focusing on health, food, and nutrition sciences, two experts, Dr. Mildred O. Guirindola and Idelia G. Glorioso, from the DOST-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) were honored as Career Scientist I.
Dr. Guirindola led the National Nutrition Survey (NNS) and other food system projects, while Glorioso focused on technology-driven nutrition education, such as the Nutrition Educator’s Kit (NEK), to help guide national health policies, interventions, and legislative efforts for public nutrition.
For social sciences, Dr. Eric P. Palacpac was conferred for his efforts to champion effective technology adoption among livestock farmers through extension services and digital tools.
National Museum of the Philippines’ Dr. Danilo N. Tandang is conferred for biological sciences for discovering and describing 40 new flowering plant species across the Philippines, further enriching the national herbarium.
DA-PhilRice’s Imeldalyn G. Pacada, on the other hand, patented an AI-based breeding tool to develop pest- and disease-resistant rice varieties and other methods to protect national rice security.
Supporting sustainable microenterprises and agricultural pest management, Dr. Irene M. Adion of DA Regional Field Office III established incubation centers and tissue culture labs to improve propagation of crops such as sweet potatoes and mushrooms.
Expanding plant conservation, Maria Lea H. Villavicencio of the University of the Philippines Los Baños - Institute of Plant Breeding, curated plant genetic resources through community genebanks specifically for taro and other medicinal plants.
In addition, Dr. Mary-nia M. Santos of DA-NFRDI was also conferred under the Scientific Career System for Agricultural Sciences apart from Dr. Pacada and Dr. Villavicencio.
This year’s conferment marked a key milestone for the Scientific Career System (SCS), welcoming researchers from the DOST-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) into its ranks for the first time. Three PHIVOLCS experts were conferred as Career Scientist I under the fields of Engineering & Technology and Mathematical & Physical Sciences:
Jeffrey S. Perez: Dubbed the “fault finder,” Perez leads mapping efforts along major segments of the Philippine Fault and the Valley Fault System, which poses a direct threat regarding “The Big One.”
Dr. Rhommel N. Grutas: A specialist in seismic hazard assessment and resilient infrastructure, Dr. Grutas spearheaded the Seismic Hazard Assessment for Design Earthquake of the Philippines (SHADE) Project. His work informed updates to the country’s Maximum Considered Earthquake Maps, National Structural Code, and seismic hazard atlas.
Dr. Arturo S. Daag: Recognized for his research in geological hazard evaluation and landslide mitigation, Dr. Daag contributed to the Dynaslope Project, a community-focused early warning system for landslides. He also manages satellite imagery interpretation via international partnerships like Sentinel Asia and the European Space Agency-CoPhil Project to support rapid disaster response.
Two researchers were promoted to Career Scientist II in recognition of their ongoing contributions:
Dr. Angel T. Bautista VII (DOST-PNRI): Honored for his expertise in nuclear and isotopic techniques to monitor environmental radioactivity, Dr. Bautista oversees national initiatives in nuclear fuel cycle research and the development of the National Isotope Center.
Dr. Ester B. Flores (DA-PCC): Recognized for advancing genomic breeding frameworks for Philippine dairy buffaloes, Dr. Flores established structured breeding programs and genetic selection models to enhance livestock quality and boost farming livelihoods.
The SCS also recognized past members of the Scientific Career Council (SCC) and Special Technical Committees (STCs) for maintaining the evaluation system’s integrity and standards:
Dr. Ma. Louise Antonette N. De las Peñas (Former SCC Member)
Acd. Edward H.M. Wang (Former STC-HSD Chair)
Acd. Cristina J. Montiel (Former STC-SSD Member)
In his keynote address, DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. emphasized that scientific advancement in government serves a higher public purpose, calling on the newly named scientists to mentor emerging researchers in technical rigor, integrity, and perseverance.
Echoing this message, NAST PHL President and SCC Member Academician Jaime C. Montoya closed the ceremony by reminding honorees to stay grounded in public service and continue pursuing scientific innovation for national development.
The conferment aligns with the Department of Science and Technology’s OneDOST4U framework, supporting regional and national development across four core pillars: human well-being, wealth creation, wealth protection, and sustainability. For additional details, visit dost.gov.ph or follow the Scientific Career System on Facebook.
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