A Crested Serpent Eagle (𝑆𝑝𝑖𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑛𝑖𝑠 𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑒𝑙𝑎) was safely turned over to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff–Wildlife Enforcement Office (PCSDS-WEO) on 22 September 2026, after it was found during a highway clearing operation at Purok Bagong Sikat, Barangay Tagburos in Puerto Princesa City.

According to report, an employee of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) found the bird of prey while conducting the highway clearing in the area.

After it was retrieved, the animal was then turned over to a barangay kagawad, who delivered the animal to the PCSDS Main Office for immediate medical attention.

In the initial checkup, the animal weighed 600 grams and is seen very weak and thin. The animal was immediately taken to the Operations Center (OPCEN) in Irawan for temporary care.

The eagle is scheduled to be delivered to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) for a more thorough medical evaluation and rehabilitation as preparation for its possible release into its natural habitat.