Among those receiving Lifetime Achievement recognition is veteran actress Hilda Koronel, whose celebrated career has made her one of the enduring faces of Philippine cinema. Her body of work includes collaborations with some of the country’s most important filmmakers and performances that have remained part of the nation’s cinematic memory.

Film producer and entertainment executive Vic Del Rosario is likewise being recognized for a career that has helped shape Philippine popular entertainment and provided generations of filmmakers and performers with opportunities to reach audiences.

The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, the respected organization of Filipino film critics behind the annual Gawad Urian Awards, is also receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for its decades-long contribution to film criticism and the preservation of serious discourse surrounding Filipino cinema.

Completing the lifetime honorees is Tito Genova Valiente, whose work as a critic, writer, educator and cultural commentator has contributed to the study and appreciation of Philippine film and culture.

The FDCP is also recognizing contemporary achievements that demonstrate how Filipino cinema continues to evolve.

The Annual Achievement Awards will honor Ryan Machado, Jorrybell Agoto and Ruby Ruiz, alongside the ensemble of women who brought Enjoy Your Stay (2025) to life.

Mercedes Cabral, Anna Luna, Irma Adlawan, Donna Cariaga, Madeleine Nicolas and Hasmine Killip are being collectively recognized for their work in the film, putting the spotlight on an ensemble of actresses representing different generations and experiences in Philippine acting.

Together, this year’s recipients create a bridge between cinema’s past and present. The lifetime honorees represent decades of artistic and institutional contributions, while the annual awardees reflect the talent continuing to push Filipino storytelling into new territories.

PFIM 2026 awardees

Lifetime Achievement Award

Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino

Vic Del Rosario

Hilda Koronel

Tito Genova Valiente

Annual Achievement Award

Ryan Machado

Jorrybell Agoto

Ruby Ruiz

The women of Enjoy Your Stay (2025): Mercedes Cabral, Anna Luna, Irma Adlawan, Donna Cariaga, Madeleine Nicolas and Hasmine Killip

The celebration will culminate in the PFIM Closing Ceremony on September 30, with Michael Sager and Aya Fernandez serving as hosts.

More than an awards presentation, “Pelikula: Ginintuang Ikalawa” looks back at a transformative chapter in local filmmaking while recognizing those ensuring that Philippine cinema’s story continues.

Fifty years after the beginning of its Second Golden Age, the occasion serves as both a tribute to those who built its foundations and a celebration of the filmmakers and performers creating the next chapters of Filipino cinema.