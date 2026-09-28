The operation was launched following information regarding the alleged illegal sale of wildlife, prompting the operating team to arrange a controlled transaction at the Puerto Princesa International Airport.

During the operation, a PCSD personnel acting as poseur-buyer successfully purchased a live turtle from one of the suspects. However, the transaction involving a Palawan peacock-pheasant could not immediately be completed as the bird was not yet in the suspect’s possession.

The poseur-buyer withheld the marked money and proceeded with the suspect to Sitio Ibangley, Barangay Abungan, Taytay, where the Palawan peacock-pheasant was to be presented.

At approximately 7:49 PM, the suspect handed over a live Palawan peacock-pheasant to the poseur-buyer. Upon confirmation of the transaction, the pre-arranged signal was given, prompting the operating team to immediately move in and arrest the four suspects.

A subsequent search resulted in the recovery of a Palawan stink badger, eight blue-naped parrots, 20 live turtles, two live otters, an adult lizard, and the Palawan peacock-pheasant, bringing the total number of recovered live wildlife specimens to 33.

The operating team also recovered P16,000 in marked buy-bust money, consisting of genuine P1,000 bills, several cellular phones, and one red Suzuki Celerio.

The arrested individuals were informed of their constitutional rights and, together with the recovered wildlife specimens and other pieces of evidence, were brought to the PCSD Office for proper handling, documentation, and disposition. Appropriate charges for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, are being pursued.

Police Col. Vincent C Templo, City Director of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office, commended the operating personnel and partner agencies for the successful operation and emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation in protecting Palawan’s wildlife and natural resources.