Best Actor is just as packed. Jericho Rosales earned a nomination for his portrayal in Quezon, while Carlo Aquino is recognized for Bar Boys: After School. Elijah Canlas, Earl Jonathan Amaba, Jomari Angeles, Julian Paul Larroder, Jojit Lorenzo and Miguel Odron complete the eight-man field.

The supporting categories offer similarly formidable lineups. Dolly de Leon, Alessandra de Rossi, Jennica Garcia, Gina Pareño, Eula Valdez, Elora Español and Rochelle Pangilinan-Solinap are competing for Best Supporting Actress. Meanwhile, Will Ashley faces Amado Arjay Babon, Rico Blanco, Joshua Garcia, Enrique Gil, Iain Glen and Nanding Josef for Best Supporting Actor.

Beyond the performances, Quezon emerged as the most nominated film with 10 nods, followed by Cinemartyrs and Sunshine with eight nominations each and Bar Boys: After School with seven.

Here is the complete list of nominees shown for the 49th Gawad Urian:

Best Film

Bar Boys: After School

Bloom Where You Are Planted

Cinemartyrs

Quezon

Sunshine

Best Director

Noni Abao — Bloom Where You Are Planted

Sari Dalena — Cinemartyrs

Antoinette Jadaone — Sunshine

Kip Oebanda — Bar Boys: After School

Jerrold Tarog — Quezon

Best Screenplay

Sari Dalena and Keith Sicat — Cinemartyrs

Renei Dimla — Republika ng Pipolipinas

Antoinette Jadaone — Sunshine

Kip Oebanda, Zig Dulay and Carlo Catu — Bar Boys: After School

Jerrold Tarog and Rody Vera — Quezon

Best Actress

Ann Krystel Go — ImPerfect

Nour Hooshmand — Cinemartyrs

EJ Jallorina — Dreamboi

Odette Khan — Bar Boys: After School

Maris Racal — Sunshine

Rissey Reyes-Robinson — Paglilitis

Ruby Ruiz — Tigkiliwi

Geraldine Villamil — Republika ng Pipolipinas

Best Actor

Earl Jonathan Amaba — ImPerfect

Jomari Angeles — Some Nights I Feel Like Walking

Carlo Aquino — Bar Boys: After School

Elijah Canlas — Rumaragasa

Julian Paul Larroder — Tigkiliwi

Jojit Lorenzo — Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan

Miguel Odron — Some Nights I Feel Like Walking

Jericho Rosales — Quezon

Best Supporting Actress

Dolly de Leon — Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan

Alessandra de Rossi — Republika ng Pipolipinas

Elora Español — Lakambini: Gregoria de Jesus

Jennica Garcia — Sunshine

Gina Pareño — Lakambini: Gregoria de Jesus

Rochelle Pangilinan-Solinap — Child No. 82: Anak ni Boy Kana

Eula Valdez — Paglilitis

Best Supporting Actor

Will Ashley — Bar Boys: After School

Amado Arjay Babon — Magellan

Rico Blanco — Manila’s Finest

Joshua Garcia — Meet, Greet & Bye

Enrique Gil — Manila’s Finest

Iain Glen — Quezon

Nanding Josef — Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan

Best Cinematography

Neil Daza and Kiri Dalena — Cinemartyrs

Lav Diaz and Artur Tort — Magellan

Pong Ignacio — Quezon

Theo Lozada — Rumaragasa

TM Malones — Salum

Pao Orendain — Sunshine

Raymond Red — Manila’s Finest

Best Editing

Vanessa Ubas De Leon — Child No. 82: Anak ni Boy Kana

Chuck Gutierrez — Bar Boys: After School

Keith Sicat — Cinemartyrs

Che Tagyamon — Bloom Where You Are Planted

Jerrold Tarog — Quezon

Ben Tolentino — Sunshine

Best Music

Glenn Barit — Bloom Where You Are Planted

Krina Cayabyab — Song of the Fireflies

Paulo Protacio — Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan

Jerrold Tarog — Quezon

Emerzon Texon and Fred Sandoval — Manila’s Finest

Best Sound

Lamberto Casas — Rumaragasa

Mikko Quizon and John Michael Perez — Bloom Where You Are Planted

Emilio Bien Sparks — Cinemartyrs

Alex Tomboc — Child No. 82: Anak ni Boy Kana

Immanuel Verona and Fatima Nerikka Salim — Quezon

Vincent Villa — Sunshine

Best Short Film

Agapito

Cemento

City’s Laundry and Taxe

Coding si Papa

Hasang

Muli Ka Na, Merlie

RUNO!

Vox Humana

When it Rained Malunggay Leaves

Yelo

Best Documentary

Bloom Where You Are Planted

Del Mundo

Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea

Lakambini: Gregoria de Jesus

Romeo and Julie

The Road to Sydney

With several films appearing repeatedly across the major and technical categories, the 49th Gawad Urian has no shortage of strong contenders. But the acting races may ultimately provide the biggest suspense, with accomplished veterans sharing the field with some of the most prominent and promising performers in contemporary Philippine cinema.