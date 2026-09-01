The 49th Gawad Urian is shaping up to be a wide-open battle, particularly in its four acting categories, where veterans, established stars and emerging performers are competing for some of Philippine cinema’s most respected honors.
Eight performers are in the running for Best Actress, including Maris Racal for Sunshine, Odette Khan for Bar Boys: After School and Ruby Ruiz for Tigkiliwi. The category also recognizes Ann Krystel Go, Nour Hooshmand, EJ Jallorina, Rissey Reyes-Robinson and Geraldine Villamil.
Best Actor is just as packed. Jericho Rosales earned a nomination for his portrayal in Quezon, while Carlo Aquino is recognized for Bar Boys: After School. Elijah Canlas, Earl Jonathan Amaba, Jomari Angeles, Julian Paul Larroder, Jojit Lorenzo and Miguel Odron complete the eight-man field.
The supporting categories offer similarly formidable lineups. Dolly de Leon, Alessandra de Rossi, Jennica Garcia, Gina Pareño, Eula Valdez, Elora Español and Rochelle Pangilinan-Solinap are competing for Best Supporting Actress. Meanwhile, Will Ashley faces Amado Arjay Babon, Rico Blanco, Joshua Garcia, Enrique Gil, Iain Glen and Nanding Josef for Best Supporting Actor.
Beyond the performances, Quezon emerged as the most nominated film with 10 nods, followed by Cinemartyrs and Sunshine with eight nominations each and Bar Boys: After School with seven.
Here is the complete list of nominees shown for the 49th Gawad Urian:
Best Film
Bar Boys: After School
Bloom Where You Are Planted
Cinemartyrs
Quezon
Sunshine
Best Director
Noni Abao — Bloom Where You Are Planted
Sari Dalena — Cinemartyrs
Antoinette Jadaone — Sunshine
Kip Oebanda — Bar Boys: After School
Jerrold Tarog — Quezon
Best Screenplay
Sari Dalena and Keith Sicat — Cinemartyrs
Renei Dimla — Republika ng Pipolipinas
Antoinette Jadaone — Sunshine
Kip Oebanda, Zig Dulay and Carlo Catu — Bar Boys: After School
Jerrold Tarog and Rody Vera — Quezon
Best Actress
Ann Krystel Go — ImPerfect
Nour Hooshmand — Cinemartyrs
EJ Jallorina — Dreamboi
Odette Khan — Bar Boys: After School
Maris Racal — Sunshine
Rissey Reyes-Robinson — Paglilitis
Ruby Ruiz — Tigkiliwi
Geraldine Villamil — Republika ng Pipolipinas
Best Actor
Earl Jonathan Amaba — ImPerfect
Jomari Angeles — Some Nights I Feel Like Walking
Carlo Aquino — Bar Boys: After School
Elijah Canlas — Rumaragasa
Julian Paul Larroder — Tigkiliwi
Jojit Lorenzo — Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan
Miguel Odron — Some Nights I Feel Like Walking
Jericho Rosales — Quezon
Best Supporting Actress
Dolly de Leon — Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan
Alessandra de Rossi — Republika ng Pipolipinas
Elora Español — Lakambini: Gregoria de Jesus
Jennica Garcia — Sunshine
Gina Pareño — Lakambini: Gregoria de Jesus
Rochelle Pangilinan-Solinap — Child No. 82: Anak ni Boy Kana
Eula Valdez — Paglilitis
Best Supporting Actor
Will Ashley — Bar Boys: After School
Amado Arjay Babon — Magellan
Rico Blanco — Manila’s Finest
Joshua Garcia — Meet, Greet & Bye
Enrique Gil — Manila’s Finest
Iain Glen — Quezon
Nanding Josef — Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan
Best Cinematography
Neil Daza and Kiri Dalena — Cinemartyrs
Lav Diaz and Artur Tort — Magellan
Pong Ignacio — Quezon
Theo Lozada — Rumaragasa
TM Malones — Salum
Pao Orendain — Sunshine
Raymond Red — Manila’s Finest
Best Editing
Vanessa Ubas De Leon — Child No. 82: Anak ni Boy Kana
Chuck Gutierrez — Bar Boys: After School
Keith Sicat — Cinemartyrs
Che Tagyamon — Bloom Where You Are Planted
Jerrold Tarog — Quezon
Ben Tolentino — Sunshine
Best Music
Glenn Barit — Bloom Where You Are Planted
Krina Cayabyab — Song of the Fireflies
Paulo Protacio — Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan
Jerrold Tarog — Quezon
Emerzon Texon and Fred Sandoval — Manila’s Finest
Best Sound
Lamberto Casas — Rumaragasa
Mikko Quizon and John Michael Perez — Bloom Where You Are Planted
Emilio Bien Sparks — Cinemartyrs
Alex Tomboc — Child No. 82: Anak ni Boy Kana
Immanuel Verona and Fatima Nerikka Salim — Quezon
Vincent Villa — Sunshine
Best Short Film
Agapito
Cemento
City’s Laundry and Taxe
Coding si Papa
Hasang
Muli Ka Na, Merlie
RUNO!
Vox Humana
When it Rained Malunggay Leaves
Yelo
Best Documentary
Bloom Where You Are Planted
Del Mundo
Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea
Lakambini: Gregoria de Jesus
Romeo and Julie
The Road to Sydney
With several films appearing repeatedly across the major and technical categories, the 49th Gawad Urian has no shortage of strong contenders. But the acting races may ultimately provide the biggest suspense, with accomplished veterans sharing the field with some of the most prominent and promising performers in contemporary Philippine cinema.