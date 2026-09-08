For Brent, every opportunity represents years of patience, persistence and work behind the scenes.

“With all the opportunities being given to me right now, I am truly grateful to the management and everyone who believes in me and my capabilities,” Brent said.

But gratitude, he stressed, should not be mistaken for having an easy journey.

“But these things were never handed to me, it was years of waiting and hard work,” he continued.

Brent’s statement comes as he faces what was described as “unwarranted hate” following his banter with Darren. Rather than allowing the criticism to overshadow his career momentum, the actor defended his right to embrace the projects being offered to him.

“Huwag niyo po sanang ipagkait sa akin na gawin yung trabahong binibigay sa akin,” he appealed.

His words offered a glimpse into the less visible side of an entertainment career, where an actor’s sudden rise in prominence can sometimes obscure the years spent waiting for a major break.

Brent also made a point of recognizing the people who continue to trust his abilities. Instead of claiming his current success solely for himself, he acknowledged management and those who have supported his growth as an artist.

At the same time, his message drew a clear line between constructive reactions and criticism that questions whether he deserves the opportunities now arriving in his career.

For Brent, being given more work is not something he intends to apologize for. His response suggests that the best way he can honor the trust placed in him is simply to keep working and prove himself through every role and project.

As his career enters a busier chapter, Brent appears determined to focus less on the noise surrounding him and more on making the most of a moment he says took years to reach.