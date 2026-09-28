TANAY, Rizal — The Army’s 2nd Infantry Division honored civilian personnel for their years of service and professional development during a ceremony at Camp Capinpin here on Monday, 28 September.

Brig. Gen. Eric Guevarra, 2ID assistant division commander, led the awarding ceremony on behalf of division commander Maj. Gen. Arsenio Sadural.

Civilian Human Resource Supervisor Janice G. Malacas received a Loyalty Pin and Certificate of Loyalty for 10 years of service, while Marciana M. Bragais was recognized for 30 years of service.

Renz W. Alseco received the Career and Self-Development Award for his commitment to professional growth and continuing development.

Guevarra said civilian employees play an important role in supporting the division’s operations and work alongside uniformed personnel in accomplishing its mission.

The recognition was held in connection with the Civil Service Commission’s 126th anniversary celebration this year.