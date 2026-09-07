“There are so many extraordinary Filipino and Asian artists working today, telling our stories, playing roles we once could have never imagined being offered and creating new opportunities for future generations,” Salonga said.

For the Tony Award-winning performer, witnessing that transformation carries particular meaning. Her own career became a landmark for Filipino representation when her portrayal of Kim in “Miss Saigon” propelled her onto the international theater scene and eventually earned her historic recognition on Broadway.

But Salonga appears to view her achievements not simply as personal milestones. She hopes they can serve as proof to younger Filipinos that an international career is possible.

“That means an enormous amount to me,” she said.

Her biggest wish is that the visibility created by Filipino artists today will give future generations the confidence to dream beyond geographical boundaries.

“I hope that someday a young Filipino kid comes to Hollywood, sees my name, and thinks, ‘Oh, maybe I can get here too,’” Salonga shared.

The sentiment reflects a larger legacy that goes beyond awards, celebrated performances and international acclaim. For Salonga, success becomes even more meaningful when it creates possibilities for those coming next.

As Filipino and Asian performers continue gaining ground on Broadway, in Hollywood and across other international platforms, Salonga sees a generation now occupying spaces that were once far more difficult for Asian artists to enter.

And perhaps that is among the most enduring measures of her pioneering career: not simply that Lea Salonga made it onto the world stage, but that her journey helped another generation believe they belong there too.