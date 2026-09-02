For many Filipinos, the answer is simple: we grew up hearing her voice.

Maria Lea Carmen Imutan Salonga, born in Manila, began her career in theater at a young age and went on to become one of the Philippines' most internationally recognized performers.

She made history with her breakthrough role as Kim in Miss Saigon. Her performance earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 1991, making her the first Asian woman to win the award. She also received the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World awards for the role.

And she was just getting started.

Salonga would later take on another major theater role when she became the first Asian actress to play Éponine in Les Misérables on Broadway. She eventually returned to the musical as Fantine in its 2006 revival. Her Broadway credits would continue to grow, including Flower Drum Song, Allegiance, Once on This Island and, most recently, Old Friends.

But if you weren't a theater kid, chances are you still knew Lea Salonga.

Her voice became part of Disney history when she provided the singing voices for two beloved animated princesses: Jasmine in Aladdin and Mulan in Mulan. Disney itself has highlighted her decades-long career and her work as the singing voice behind the characters.

That means songs like “Reflection” and “A Whole New World” became part of the soundtrack of an entire generation.

For many young Filipinas who dreamed of stepping onto a stage someday, Lea wasn't just another performer. She was proof that someone from the Philippines could make it to Broadway, win one of theater's biggest awards, and become a voice heard around the world.

And her career didn't stop at theater and animation.

Back home, Salonga also became a familiar face to Filipino audiences as one of the coaches of The Voice of the Philippines and The Voice Kids, alongside Bamboo Mañalac, Sarah Geronimo and apl.de.ap.

Her role as a coach also showed another side of Salonga — not just as a performer, but as someone helping discover and nurture the next generation of Filipino singers.

So, why does Lea Salonga have her own star?

Because her career has stretched far beyond a single role, a single musical or even a single country.

From Manila to London's West End and Broadway, from Kim in Miss Saigon and Éponine in Les Misérables to the singing voices of Jasmine and Mulan, Lea Salonga has built a career that has made Filipino talent impossible to overlook.

And now, one of the world's most famous streets is about to make that legacy permanent.