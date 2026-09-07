Police said they have interviewed Aguilar’s relatives and friends, but family members could not provide any possible reason for his disappearance.

Investigators are gathering evidence and information to determine his whereabouts.

On 3 September 2026, Aguilar left to meet a prospective buyer for the cow but later lost contact with his family and could no longer be reached.

The cow was later found at the designated meeting place near a waiting shed in Dalimag Norte, San Isidro.

Aguilar remains missing.