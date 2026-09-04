“Feeling grateful to be driving my own Ferrari at 28,” Sachzna wrote.

But beyond celebrating the milestone, Sachzna used the moment to reflect on the journey behind her success. In another post, she paid tribute to people who continue working toward their ambitions without financial advantages or influential connections to help them get ahead.

“Salute to all the people who are trying to build the life they want from scratch,” she shared.

Sachzna emphasized the value she places on creating opportunities through personal effort, describing a journey built with “NO rich parent. NO inheritance. NO connections. NO privileges.”

Instead, she credited “pure hardwork, sweat, and prayers” for helping turn her goals into reality.

Her message ended not by focusing on what she had acquired, but by wishing the same sense of accomplishment for others still working toward their own breakthroughs.

“May you achieve the life you deserve,” she said.

For Sachzna, owning a Ferrari at 28 may be an eye-catching symbol of success, but the story she wants attached to it is about what came before—the work, persistence and faith required to reach a personal milestone she can finally call her own.