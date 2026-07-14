“Ang dami kong hindi nalalaman sa kanya na nalalaman ko na lang sa ibang tao. So for me, cheating 'yun,” Sachzna said.

She said it had become a repetitive pattern that she could no longer tolerate.

According to Laparan, she gave Pascual several chances because she believed he could change and rebuild his life.

She also revealed that Pascual owes her and her family a total of ₱50 million. However, she clarified that the money itself was not what ended their relationship and that she had already forgiven him for it.

“Ang hindi ko po kaya 'yung na-da-drag na 'yung name ko kasi pangalan ko na lang 'yung meron ako. Mawalan man ako ng pera, meron akong pangalan na iniingitan,” she said during her interview with Abunda.

Laparan said she even gave Pascual a six-month grace period to get his life back on track.

“Hindi ko na inaasahan na magbabayad siya kasi hindi po siya capable na magbayad na,” she said. “Mama ko sinisingil siya. Hindi ko na po siya sinisingil dahil ayoko na po siyang makita at mas mahal po siguro ang peace of mind ko.”

Despite the circumstances, Laparan said she has no plans to file charges because she believes she would never recover the money.

“Ang dami pong humahabol sa kanya,” she said. “At siyempre, may care din po ako sa kanya. Naging ex-partner ko din po siya.”

In an official statement posted on social media, she wrote:

“'Yung ₱50M na utang mo sa 'kin at sa pamilya ko, huwag mo nang bayaran. Tulong ko na 'yon sa'yo para magkaroon ka ng chance na makapagsimula ulit. Gusto kong bumangon ka ulit kahit wala na ako sa tabi mo.”

Meanwhile, Pascual said in a Facebook post that Laparan had no involvement in the money he received from investors.

“Walang alam o napala si Sachz sa mga nag-invest sa 'kin. Like I said, I posted about this two years ago. I lost 150M in crypto (yes, I was stupid doing leverage trading).”

Pascual also apologized to Laparan for failing to turn his life around despite being given multiple chances.

“I made mistakes, and I take full responsibility for them. No excuses. I'm choosing to man up, face the consequences, and learn from them. My focus now is to do better at bayaran lahat.”