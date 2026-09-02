“The review and investigation concerning Brigadier General Romero still remains ongoing po. Ang aming investigation ay nagpapatuloy at ang Philippine Air Force po ay nagbibigay ng commitment sa taong bayan na we will be transparent and we'll adhere to the standards and processes of the Air Force regarding this matter po,” Patron said.

Romero, a reserve brigadier general, formally retired from the AFP Reserve Force under the PAF on 19 August 2026 amid questions surrounding the medals he received as a reservist.

Patron said personnel undergoing investigation are normally relieved of their positions pending the outcome of the proceedings.

“Standard protocol po is that once po you're under and going investigation, you'll be relieved of your position po. And whatever the result of this investigation, that will be up to the status of his disposition will be determined po,” he said.

Patron said the PAF recognizes Romero’s submission of a retirement letter but stressed that it does not end the investigation.

“We recognize that he submitted a letter, but his disposition will be determined upon the completion of the investigation,” he said.

Patron also stressed the importance of reservists while recognizing concerns raised by retired and active-duty personnel.

“The Philippine Air Force would really like to recognize the volunteerism of our reservists and our reserve force because nothing beats the hearts of a volunteer. We also would like to take note and consider all the sentiments of our retirees and our active personnel of their sacrifices,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Army’s Reserve Command marked its 43rd founding anniversary on 1 September at Camp General Mariano Riego de Dios in Tanza, Cavite.

Army chief Lt. Gen. Donald M. Gumiran led the celebration, which carried the theme “Ang Inyong Matatag na Tagapagbuo ng Laang-Kawal.”

“That is the essence of the Reserve Force. You may not always be in uniform, but you remain ever ready to wear it with pride and commitment. You may return to your families, professions, and communities, but your commitment to the nation never leaves,” Gumiran said.

The Army said the Reserve Command continues to strengthen and professionalize its reserve force to ensure personnel are ready to augment regular forces when needed.