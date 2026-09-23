LANAO DEL NORTE – Iligan City Police Office, arrested the Top nini City-Level Most Wanted Person during a coordinated manhunt operation with the Camiguin Police Provincial Office Monday morning, at Purok 3B, Barangay Bonbon, Catarman, Camiguin Island

Police Colonel Mario Baquiran jr , City Director said the arrested male, 63 years old, single, a fisherman, and a resident of Purok 3A, Barangay Bonbon, Catarman, Camiguin Island.

The suspect was apprehended by the iligan city police tracker team, in coordination with Police intelligence operatives operating in the island province.

to implement a Warrant of Arrest issued and signed by Hon. Arassad Macarampat Macumbal, Presiding Judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 2, 10th Judicial Region, Iligan City, for two (2) counts of Statutory Rape and Acts of Lasciviousness .

Following his arrest, the accused was brought to the Catarman Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition, with arrangements for his subsequent transfer to ligan City Police Office,i in accordance with established procedures.

The successful operation highlights the continuing commitment of the police to intensify its manhunt operations against wanted persons and ensure that individuals facing criminal charges are brought before the proper courts.

Baquiran , emphasized that the ICPO remains steadfast in pursuing wanted persons and ensuring that the rule of law is upheld.

“We will continue to pursue individuals with standing warrants and ensure that they are brought before the courts to face the charges against them. The ICPO will remain relentless in protecting our communities, particularly our children and other vulnerable members of society.” he said

The Iligan city police encouraged the public to continue providing timely and reliable information that may assist law enforcement authorities in locating wanted persons and preventing the commission of crimes.