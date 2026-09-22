“The Philippine National Police welcomes the Senate’s approval of these child-safety measures. We stand ready to work with DepEd, local governments, and communities to ensure schools remain secure and protective environments for our learners,” Nartatez said.

Senate Bill 2426, or the proposed Comprehensive School Safety Act, seeks to establish a National School Safety Framework covering the prevention of, response to and recovery from threats in schools.

The measure provides for localized safety plans that may include closed-circuit television cameras, counseling services, emergency response systems, additional security measures and anonymous reporting mechanisms. It also seeks to regulate the use of mobile devices during class hours.

The measure comes amid renewed concern over violence in schools following the 18 September shooting at Banga National High School in South Cotabato, where two students were killed and several others were wounded before the 16-year-old gunman died by suicide.

Nartatez said the PNP is also intensifying efforts against threats targeting children online, including grooming, exploitation and recruitment.

“Our Anti-Cybercrime Group is intensifying monitoring of online platforms where children may be groomed, exploited, or recruited. We are strengthening digital forensics, evidence preservation, and coordination with service providers,” he said.

Senate Bill 1819, or the proposed Sagip Bata Act, seeks to strengthen protection against online sexual abuse and exploitation and other technology-enabled threats against children.

The measure covers grooming, luring, sexual extortion, image-based abuse, livestreamed exploitation and artificial intelligence-generated or manipulated sexual content involving children.

It would also require online platforms, internet intermediaries, payment service providers and virtual asset providers to strengthen child-safety measures, reporting systems and the preservation of digital evidence.

Nartatez urged students experiencing threats, bullying, grooming or abuse to immediately seek help.

“To students who may be experiencing threats, bullying, grooming, or abuse, we want you to know the police are here to help. Report incidents immediately so we can act to protect you,” he said.

“Your PNP is committed to protecting children across both physical and digital spaces. We will continue enhancing visibility in schools while expanding cyber patrols to confront emerging online threats,” Nartatez added.

He said the effort is in line with the Marcos administration’s push for closer coordination among schools, parents, communities and government agencies in protecting children.