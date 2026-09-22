“Every hostage situation is a race against time where lives are at stake. We must equip our personnel with the right skills, the right technology, and the right knowledge to make sound decisions when every second counts,” Nartatez said.

“At present, we are exploring how technology, including artificial intelligence, can help us advance our crisis response techniques. We will also continue to learn from global best practices to ensure that our police are ready to respond decisively and responsibly to any crisis,” he added.

Nartatez directed the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) to conduct regular briefings for local police offices to ensure consistent operational standards nationwide.

The AKG recently conducted a Hostage Negotiation Course for its personnel and other participating units, focusing on negotiation, crisis management and decision-making during hostage incidents and other critical situations.

The PNP said the training is intended to help officers calibrate their response to protect lives while resolving crises.

“Amid the evolving security landscape, the PNP is committed to improving its operational capabilities in responding to hostage situations. No one will be left behind. We will cascade the learnings from the Hostage Negotiation Course to our personnel on the ground so they can respond appropriately during crisis situations,” Nartatez said.