More than 1,000 local government units (LGUs) have integrated disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation measures into their local development plans, strengthening the capacity of communities to prepare for and respond to disasters and climate-related risks.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said 1,027 cities and municipalities have fully or partially incorporated disaster and climate resilience initiatives into their Comprehensive Development Plans (CDPs).

The initiative is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen LGU resilience through capacity-building, improved access to financing, and the identification of critical resources needed by communities.

The DILG stressed that disaster preparedness must begin long before a calamity strikes.By mainstreaming disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation (DRR-CCA) into CDPs and Local Development Investment Programs (LDIPs), LGUs can identify local risks and vulnerabilities and translate these into concrete programs, investments, and interventions.

The Department continues to provide policy guidance and technical assistance to LGUs in developing and updating risk-sensitive CDPs and LDIPs that address natural and biological hazards.

Of the 1,348 cities and municipalities with active CDPs, the DILG has assessed 1,299 where 1,027 were found to be fully or partially risk-informed, and 272 were assessed as not yet risk-informed.To close these gaps, the DILG continues to provide targeted technical assistance to LGUs that have yet to meet CDP requirements, alongside interventions undertaken with development partners.

The Department is also pushing for the continued integration of Operation L!STO, particularly in disaster-prone communities, to institutionalize anticipatory action and strengthen LGU preparedness before, during, and after disasters.Complementing these efforts is the continued expansion of the Unified 911 emergency response system, strengthening the government’s capacity to respond quickly and effectively during emergencies and disasters.

Six Unified 911 Command Centers are being established to serve the 18 high-risk provinces identified under the National Adaptation Plan of the Philippines 2023-2050.

The DILG said resilience must ultimately be felt at the community level, where preparedness can mean the difference between lives saved and lives lost.The Department remains committed to equipping LGUs with the plans, systems, and capabilities they need to protect their communities and build safer, more adaptive, and more resilient localities.