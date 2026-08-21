The AFP has also received Romero’s letter expressing his intent regarding his status in the Reserve Force.

“His request, however, does not constitute an approved resignation, and he remains a reservist pending completion of the process and approval by the proper authority,” Basco said.

She said the matter would be processed under existing rules and regulations.

The AFP will continue reviewing its policies covering the recruitment and promotion of reservists and the conferment of awards to ensure they comply with established standards and institutional requirements.

Basco said relieving personnel involved in an ongoing investigation is consistent with protocol and intended to preserve the integrity of the proceedings.

The AFP stressed that it continues to recognize reservists as citizen-soldiers and values their volunteerism while maintaining institutional standards.

“The AFP remains committed to upholding institutional integrity and professionalism while continuously enhancing its policies, systems, and processes governing the Reserve Force,” Basco said.