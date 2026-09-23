Pag-IBIG Fund and Filinvest Land Inc. have signed an agreement expanding housing and financing options for qualified members under the government's Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.
The partnership will allow qualified Pag-IBIG Housing Loan borrowers to finance select units in accredited Filinvest projects and access preferential pricing and other incentives.
Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta and Filinvest Land President and CEO Tristan Las Marias signed the memorandum of understanding in Quezon City, witnessed by Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.
Under the program, Pag-IBIG members may borrow up to P10 million for housing. Qualified socialized housing borrowers under Expanded 4PH may access a subsidized 3% annual interest rate.
Pag-IBIG is also offering promotional rates of 4.5% annually for loans of up to P4.9 million and 5.75% for loans above P4.9 million and up to P10 million.
The partnership will also include housing fairs, property exhibits and home-matching activities, with Pag-IBIG providing loan orientations and assistance to prospective buyers.
Filinvest joins SM Development Corp. and Ayala Land residential brands Avida Land and Amaia Land among developers that have recently partnered with Pag-IBIG under Expanded 4PH.