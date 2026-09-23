The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has determined that it needs P8.5 million to hold a special election in Batanes but must scrape the bottom of its pockets to do so.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia admitted this in a radio interview on Wednesday, 23 September, as the poll body eyes holding the special election on 19 December for the province’s congressional seat, which became vacant following the death of Batanes Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr. on 21 September.

“Ang estimate po namin gagastusin kung saka-sakali ay P8,500,000,” said Garcia, who noted that Batanes has only around 14,000 registered voters.

(We estimate that we need P8.5 million for the holding of the special elections.)

However, the chairman lamented that it is unlikely that Comelec will receive a supplemental budget for holding the special election in Batanes.

“Malamang-lamang po itong kailangan nating budget para dito sa Batanes ay talagang ihahahnap naman namin,” said the Comelec chief.

(Most likely we will look for sources of funds for the budget we need for the special election in Batanes.)

Garcia said the poll body may have to realign funds in its budget and look for savings from its various programs and projects.

Citing a 2025 Supreme Court (SC) ruling, Garcia reminded, “sinasabi na mandatory, obligado si Comelec na magsagawa ng special election, may pera man o wala, gagawan ng paraan po dapat.”

(It is mandatory and part of its obligations that the Comelec conduct special elections regardless of availability of funds and must find ways.)

The chairman said the same SC ruling also told Comelec that it does not need action from Congress to hold the special election, which must be held not less than 60 days and not more than 90 days from the vacancy.

The chairman recounted that the executive branch denied Comelec’s requests for supplemental budgets for the special elections in Antipolo City and Dasmariñas City on 14 March and 29 August, respectively.

Antipolo Rep. Philip Acop replaced his late father, former Rep. Romeo Acop, who died on 20 December 2025, after winning the special election in Antipolo City.

Meanwhile, Cavite 4th District Rep. Jennifer Barzaga won the special election in Dasmariñas City and replaced her son, former Rep. Francisco Barzaga Jr., who was removed from his post by the House of Representatives for disorderly behavior, conduct unbecoming of a member and violations of the House Code of Conduct.