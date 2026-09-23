“For many years, our people in Mindanao have waited for a modern railway system. Matagal na po itong hinihintay ng mga Mindanaoan,” Go said.

“We hope that the DOTr will provide us with a clear direction and timeline for this project and ensure that it does not remain merely a plan on paper,” he added.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the department had requested funding for the project but it was not included in the National Expenditure Program.

Lopez said the DOTr was continuing right-of-way acquisition using its general fund while looking for potential financing partners. India has emerged as one potential source of support, while the government is also exploring other foreign financing options.

The government is updating the feasibility study for the railway's Tagum-Davao-Digos segment with assistance from the Asian Development Bank.

Go also sought faster implementation of the Mati Airport development in Davao Oriental, which received P700 million under the 2026 national budget.

The DOTr said right-of-way acquisition for the airport's planned runway extension has been completed and the project is awaiting the release of funds before procurement can proceed.