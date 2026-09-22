“When our friends and allies are in need, the Philippines is clearly our loyal friend,” Lipton said.

Lipton said Pacific Partnership demonstrates how military forces can contribute to the well-being and resilience of communities.

“Over the coming days, service members will conduct community outreach, engineers will complete projects to improve Filipinos’ lives, and teams will run humanitarian aid and disaster training so that we will be ready to save lives during future crises.”

For Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez, the return of Pacific Partnership carries a deeply personal significance. He was mayor when the mission first came to Tacloban in 2014, just months after Super Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) devastated the city. His late father, also a former mayor of Tacloban, witnessed the destruction firsthand.

“He always told me that our friends from our partner nations will always be with us, in good times and especially in hard times.”

Brig. Gen. Victor Llapitan, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil-Military Operations, AJ7, emphasized that Pacific Partnership goes beyond military training.

“Pacific Partnership is more than a mission. It is an opportunity to build relationships, capabilities, and trust that we need before a crisis occurs,” Llapitan said.

He noted that disasters recognize no borders and affect military and civilian communities, government agencies and nations alike.

“When a major crisis strikes, no single country, organization, or community can be expected to carry the burden alone. What matters is whether the relationships, systems, and trust are already in place to act quickly, effectively, and in a coordinated manner.”

Over the coming days, PP26 participants will conduct medical and engineering training, community outreach, humanitarian assistance and disaster management activities, and civil-military operations. Engineers will also undertake projects aimed at improving community infrastructure and resilience.

For Tacloban, the return of Pacific Partnership is more than a multinational mission. It is a reminder that the lessons of disaster are best transformed into preparedness—and that when communities and nations prepare together, they are better positioned to respond together when lives are at stake.