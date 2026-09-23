Malacañang has declared 16 to 18 November 2026 as special non-working days in the National Capital Region (NCR) in connection with the Philippines’ hosting of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits.

The declaration is expected to help manage traffic, security measures and other logistical requirements surrounding the high-level regional meetings in Metro Manila.

The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits are scheduled to bring ASEAN leaders and other high-level delegates to the Philippines in November as the country hosts major regional discussions and engagements.

For NCR residents, the three-day declaration means offices and establishments covered by the order will observe a non-working period from 16 to 18 November.