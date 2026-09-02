Before the lake underwent rehabilitation, boat rentals reportedly cost between P150 and P200 per hour.

Magalong warned concessionaires that those found violating authorized rates would face sanctions, describing the reported increases as opportunistic and abusive.

The mayor said such practices undermine the city’s commitment to fair treatment of residents and visitors.

The City Environment and Parks Management Office (CEPMO) and Permits and Licensing Division (PLD) were directed to inspect all boat concessionaires at the park and verify their compliance with authorized rates.

Inspection teams were also ordered to remove old and unsafe watercraft from the lake to protect the public.

Concessionaires found charging unauthorized rates or failing to issue official receipts will be issued notices of violation and show cause orders.

CEPMO chief Rhenan Diwas clarified that the city has not approved any increase in boat rental fees, noting that adjustments require authorization from the city council.

Diwas said a tentative rate adjustment had previously been discussed but remains subject to council approval and compliance with the city’s boat upgrading standards.

According to Diwas, only two of the nine concessionaires operating at Burnham Park have so far complied with the city’s boat upgrading requirements.