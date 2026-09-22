Dizon said that the DPWH has collaborated with international consultants to formulate a long-term solution, including earth dike concepts that utilize plants such as mangrove trees and bamboos to lessen the effect of flooding in the community.

He assured that he won’t stop until the problem is addressed, citing that the agency is exerting all efforts to alleviate the flooding in Pampanga as ordered by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. himself.

The DPWH entourage then went to the collapsed part of the creek at Barangay Magliman in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, to inspect the current situation and provide necessary steps in repairing the damaged portion.

The local government and the agency are collaborating to execute the needed repairs at the said creek, with the DPWH utilizing the Quick Response Fund for the erection of sheet piles that will serve as protection and help stop the collapse of the side of the creek.

Dizon said they are immediately starting the repair at the collapsed part of the creek to avoid the possible threat and damage to the residents living near the area.