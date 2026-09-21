He recalled instances in which violence and other abuses were allegedly committed with little accountability, including cases in which victims were portrayed as insurgents after being killed.

“Anytime, puwede mong hampasin ang tao,” Magalong said as he described the climate of impunity during the period.

Magalong acknowledged that the perceived order during the early years of military rule led some people to support its continuation. He stressed, however, that discipline rooted in fear could not outweigh the human cost of abuses.

His remarks came as the country marks the anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law on 21 September. Then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. signed Proclamation 1081 on 21 September 1972, placing the Philippines under Martial Law.

For Magalong, the commemoration should serve as an opportunity to reflect on the period and ensure that similar abuses are not repeated.

He said national stability should not come at the expense of justice, human dignity and fundamental freedoms.